Letter: Expanding background checks on arms sales is common sense

Firearm sales through federally licensed distributors require background checks. But gun sales at Utah gun shows or online exchanges currently do not require a background check if the seller is considered a private seller. Recently, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced that all weapons exhibits at Salt Lake County facilities must conduct background checks on all arms sales. Representative Brian King will present a background check bill for the Utah 2020 Legislature that will close this gap in our background check system to include all private sales at gun shows or online.

This is great news, given the recent survey that tells us that 88% of Utah residents' support (and 67% of "strong" support) extend background checks to include private sales.

There are those (for example, the weapons lobby) who oppose this common sense, popular measure. Why do you ask? I have been asking this question for years. Then it occurred to me: fear. Is fear. Allowing criminals and other unqualified people to have free access to firearms creates fear.

Fear is what the arms lobby exchanges, and fear is what makes people afraid to buy more weapons. The weapons lobby has been in the business of selling fear for years. Background checks dampen the fear strategy of the weapons lobby.

Terri Gilfillan

Sandy