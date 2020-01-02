Letter: Climate change should be a global resolution by 2020

Loading...

Australia is burning under record temperatures. Other regions have also experienced widespread forest fires, storms, floods and record heat recently. This includes California, Mozambique, the Arctic, Tasmania, Bangladesh and the Caribbean, to name a few.

A distinctive feature of the changing climate is the inequality of its distribution, intensity and impact on people. The Earth has now warmed on average approximately one degree Celsius in the industrial era, but a tenth of the world has already exceeded an increase of two degrees.

However, one thing remains constant. The lives of the poor and vulnerable are those most affected by climate change, but they are the least responsible for their underlying cause. Rich and powerful individuals and countries can more easily adapt to these transformations, despite the fact that they are historically the most responsible for burning fossil fuels that are driving the current rapid warming of our climate.

Individual responsibility is essential but not sufficient to reduce the impact of climate change. We resolve to commit ourselves personally to address this issue in 2020 and urge our local and national representatives to also take effective action.

David Ryser

Sandy