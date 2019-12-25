Letter: Christmas is a break from the daily struggle

Loading...

With all the worries we face daily, there comes a time every year to reflect and enjoy the Christmas season. It is a means to be with family and friends and enjoy all the celebratory events that mark the holidays. The overwhelming issue is peace for all, a difficult but very valuable goal.

Try to be a moment of gratitude for all who protect us daily and make our lives safer thanks to their dedicated service. These are our men and women in uniform: military, police, fire and rescue teams and doctors. Also remember all those who govern and manage all public services that are provided daily.

Whenever possible, try to help those in need with your help. This year begins to create new memories for you to have a happy and merry Christmas.

Bob sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island