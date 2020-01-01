Letter: An act will not solve our bread problems

Loading...

Gerald Elias's "Have Our Bread" letter of December 19 expresses concerns about food shortages and the supply and cost of bread. Mr. Elias suggests that these problems can be solved "by supporting HR763, the bipartisan Law on energy innovation and carbon dividend". I share Mr. Elias' concerns about people who do not have enough to eat, but HR763 will not solve the problem.

Contrary to what Mr. Elias states, HR763 is not bipartisan. HR763 has 67 sponsors in the House of Representatives; 66 are Democrats and one is Republican. HR763 seeks to destroy the oil industry through taxes. HR763 would impose additional taxes on oil, gas and coal and those taxes would increase every year. HR763 would also increase the cost of gasoline for our vehicles, the heat for our homes and the cost of producing our food.

The world food supply depends on oil. Massive quantities of oil and gas are used in the manufacture of fertilizers and pesticides, and in the sowing, irrigation, cultivation, harvesting, processing and transportation of food to the consumer. Oil eliminates much of the exhausting work of agriculture and makes farms more productive. Ask the farmers if they can continue their agricultural operations without oil.

HR763 is a Trojan horse designed to destroy the oil industry. It will reduce the food supply and make them more expensive.

Robert Adkins

Riverton