Letter: A vote for a candidate is a vote for the party.

It's no surprise that Representative Ben McAdams has decided to vote for the recall. When he ran for office, McAdams campaigned as a moderate who would not be limited by the orthodoxy of the Democratic Party, but here he is on the side of the increasingly radical Democratic leadership in what was basically a pureline vote of the party on the articles of political judgment. On rare occasions, the so-called "moderate" politicians, Democrats or Republicans, avoid the line of the party in important matters, and when they do, it is invariably because otherwise they would be crushed in their next bet for re-election.

The bottom line is that when you vote for a certain candidate in a federal election, you also vote for that candidate's party and his leadership. Even if your candidate sometimes departs from the position of his party, the fact that he has a "D" or "R" linked to his name adds power to his party declared in Congress. Therefore, if you vote for Ben McAdams, you are voting for Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, etc.

In principle, one must vote for the best candidate based on their individual merits. In fact, you should vote for the party that best represents your interests because American politics is a team sport.

Steve Fillerup

Elk ridge