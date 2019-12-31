Letter: a suggestion to celebrate Religious Freedom Day

Loading...

Many of us display our American flag for special days such as Independence Day, Veterans Day and Presidents Day. Recently I learned that we have a National and State Religious Freedom Day.

On January 16, 1786, the Virginia Assembly approved the first statute that codifies protections for religious freedom. This law was the precursor of our first constitutional amendment that prohibited the establishment of state religion, while protecting religious practice, discourse, press and assembly. James Madison was the principal author of both the Virginia statute and this constitutional amendment.

President George H.W. Bush established January 16 as the annual National Religious Freedom Day in 1993. Since then, each president has recognized him publicly. On annual January 16, Religious Freedom Day for Utah became law in 2015. Governor Gary R. Herbert also recognized it that day.

Having a Religious Freedom Day should remind us of the intentions of our Founding Fathers of freedom and religious practice. In today's environment, I hope you will also remind us to recognize our individual and collective need for greater courtesy, deeper respect, neighborly goodness and related tolerance towards all, including those of faith and those who do not profess a faith.

This year it would be good to celebrate "Freedom of Religion Day" in Utah and our nation with our American flags on Thursday, January 16.

I will fly my flag. Could you?

Grant Howarth

South jordan