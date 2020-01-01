Letter: a significant solution to surprise medical billing

Loading...

Surprise medical billing has affected 70% of Americans, and is a great cause to avoid medical care and financial difficulties in our community. There are currently many proposed solutions to end surprise billing and protect patients.

Solutions such as benchmarking, where the government will control the market rate of services will ultimately damage and decrease the availability of medical treatment in our rural communities. As Utah is a large and beautiful state, we have many small towns that this could greatly affect.

There are other good solutions, the only significant one will include IDR or independent dispute resolution. IDR protects patients as well as medical service providers by having an arbitrator resolve billing disputes between insurers and providers. Leaving patients able to concentrate on recovery in a peaceful manner, knowing that there will be no surprise outside the network bill that will be displayed in their mailbox.

New York is a good example of what independent dispute resolution can do for its citizens, has saved consumers $ 400 million, has seen a 34% decrease in out-of-network charges and 9% in Emergency room payments within the network.

Congress is supposed to vote on this issue within the next week or so, and it should not rush this issue through the legislative process unless it includes a proven independent dispute resolution framework. That will be the only way to end surprise billing without damaging access, quality or affordability for patients.

Kylee Larsen

Western jordan