Letter: a public figure that does not disappoint

Recently I had a unique opportunity to meet and briefly visit one of Utah's treasures: Mr. and Mrs. Basketball Frank and Barbara Layden. I was adjusting my glasses at the Moran Eye Center when Frank and Barbara entered the showroom. I immediately introduced myself and Frank and had a pleasant conversation. I told him a family story about our family and the first Jazz teams.

My mother and my brother were driving downtown and stopped at a red light next to Frank's car. My brother told Frank that our family were big jazz fans. Frank, who at that time was the Jazz coach, invited them to watch Jazz practice. My brother and my mother accepted and went to the Salt Palace saw the practice of Jazz and were presented to several players. Then, Frank told me that he was sad to lose his good friend Mac Christensen, from Mr. Mac's clothes, that he always gave him tickets to the Choir Tabernacle Christmas Concert, but that he was now out of the circuit.

It was great to meet a public figure and not disappoint. Frank and Barbara Layden are genuine, interesting and friendly. I was especially impressed with how attentive Barbara was with Frank's needs.

G. Kevin Jones

Salt lake city