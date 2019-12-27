Letter: a disappointing vote

Loading...

Deseret News

I am disappointed with the representative Ben McAdams. My reading of the Ukrainian transcript leads me to think that Donald Trump wants to know if Joe Biden played a role in the corruption in which Hunter Biden was involved. Trump seems to have thought that Ukraine played a role in interference against Trump in 2016 and wants to know more. That seems completely understandable. The House Democrats are twisting the facts to adapt them to their narrative. The first count is not persuasive.

The House wants us to condemn Trump for not cooperating with his investigation. In fact, he did not cooperate with a totally unfair House process, and has the right to refuse it. The presidency is independent of the legislative branch. Going back is how the separation of powers works. If the Chamber had obtained court orders, they would be two against one and he would have to comply. But the Chamber has no power to tell you what to do. Therefore, the second account is unreasonable and unfounded.

The real basis for the mania of political judgment seems to be "Orange Man Bad" and has been going on since before the inauguration. This is a new low point in American politics. Democrats fear Trump will be re-elected. They oppose democracy.

Lynn Johnson

Draper