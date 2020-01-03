Lethbridge women traumatized after accidental attack – Lethbridge

Loading...

A young woman speaks up after being attacked on the west side of Lethbridge on New Years Eve.

Adrienne Sandford needed several stitches after being repeatedly hit and kicked. She also says the attackers didn't want money or their wallet, just their pizza.

Sandford says she went home after dinner when two complete strangers attacked her in the park near her home without warning.

"I order pizza to spend New Years Eve with my parents," said Sandford.

"I went to my apartment twice after realizing that I had forgotten to smoke and jumped from behind into the field that was connected to my apartment."

She says the anonymous attackers then kicked and beat her repeatedly. Sanford says she needed four stitches in her arm and three on her forehead.

The attack lasted only a few minutes, but she says the ordeal shook her terribly.

"I was slapped in the ribs; it was pretty traumatic, ”she said.

"I had blood flowing down the side of my face, blood flowing down my arm, my jeans were covered in blood."

After the attack, Sandford says, she immediately called her mother and her brother called the police.

"In a matter of minutes, the police were at my parents' house and checked that everything was fine to get as many details as possible, and I really greet them for this quick response," she said.

"That was incredible."

Sandford says police have not found any suspects after a thorough search of the area.

"My parents lived in this neighborhood for four or five years and never had any problems," she said. "I lived there with my son for four months, he's two. I've never had any problems."

Sandford says she wants the two attackers to come forward and throw themselves over.

She says she's glad it wasn't worse, but she'll think twice the next time she walks into the park alone at night.

