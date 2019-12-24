‘Lethal Overwatch’: The Minister of Public Security asks the RCMP about the indigenous blockade language

Loading...

The Federal Minister of Public Security's office said it had spoken to the RCMP about concerns about the language the agency allegedly used to plan to deal with First Nations protesters who blocked the construction of natural gas pipelines in northern BC.

A Blair spokesman is concerned about a report by UK media company The Guardian that is said to outline the RCMP's strategy to remove the blockade.

"We are committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and are concerned about the unacceptable words and phrases used by the Guardian," Blair spokesman Scott Bardsley said in an email.

B.C. First Nation, RCMP-Sparrow report "Lethal Overwatch" ordered for pipeline arrests in the north



"Our office raised this issue with the RCMP."

At the end of 2018, Wet’suwet’en members set up checkpoints that prohibited pipeline project workers from accessing a construction site for LNG Canada's $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Although TransCanada announced that it had signed agreements with all First Nations along the pipeline route, some Wet’suwet’en members argued that their hereditary bosses had disagreed and blocked a forest road that led to the project.

Why did RCMP arrest 14 people at Wet’suwet’en Camp and what happens next?



However, a court order was issued to allow the company to continue its work and the RCMP was asked to enforce it. At the beginning of January 2019, a checkpoint was dismantled and 14 people arrested.

At the end of last week, The Guardian reported that there were records from a strategy session that RCMP commanders had instructed officers to use as much violence as they wanted, and that they advocated "lethal surveillance" using snipers.

In a statement released on Monday, the RCMP announced that the force had begun reviewing all documents related to the enforcement of the injunction and found no documents that reflected what the newspaper article said.

"Regardless of the source, the statements made in the article in no way reflect the spirit and intent of the RCMP commanders who are responsible for planning and executing the court's instructions and do not reflect what has actually happened," it says in the statement by Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald.

"There are a number of terms in the article that are not commonly used by the RCMP during operational planning, and others that may be used but that we believe have been taken out of context and affect both."

According to the RCMP, The Guardian has refused a request to the police to view the documents mentioned in the newspaper report, and they cannot check the validity of the statements.

"The most worrying is the reference to fatal surveillance, which the RCMP and police forces around the world refer to as an observation position taken by armed police officers to ensure police and public security," said McDonald, who is in command of the officer for the RCMP in British Columbia.

“The police officers who take the position of the deadly guard are responsible for overseeing and protecting the security of police officers who are involved in other tasks such as crowd control, removal, or arresting barriers and may not have access to them protect your police equipment from harm. This term means no action other than observation with the ability to use lawful force if a threat emerges. "

First Nations at B.C. Checkpoint accuses over-equipped RCMP of using too much force



The Guardian could not be reached immediately for comment on McDonald's testimony.

The federal New Democrats say they want a full investigation into the problem by both the RCMP's civilian review and complaints commission and Blair's office.

Jack Harris, a NDP public security critic, sent a letter to Blair on Monday asking him to intervene over the allegations in the article.

"I urge you to respond to emerging concerns, condemn such acts, and reassure Canadian indigenous people and peoples that such acts and tactics have no place and are not tolerated in Canada's national police force," Harris wrote.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

