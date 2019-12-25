Let me tell you about a true Howler Thundercat: the Jaguar XJR-9

Loading...

The 24 Hours of Le Mans of 1989 saw not one, nor two, nor three, but seven factory teams competing for victory, a highlight for prototype racing. And the car that won it, well, it wasn't the Jaguar XJR-9. But there is a good reason to worship him. Two, really.

It should not denigrate the XJR-9. First, he recorded the highest top speed of the race, the last race without chicanes in the endless Mulsanne Straight: 241 miles per hour, compared to 248 in Sauber C9 in practice.

And the XJR-9 won the 1988 Le Mans, breaking Porsche's dominance in the era of Group C. Jag would win again in 1990, for what it's worth.

but one should love the Jag XJR-9 for doing so with a huge V12 based on the 7.0-liter production behind the controller. Only a gigantic piece of engine with a seat attached to the front. No turbos, nothing. It was even from a single camera. Only once did Jag run a DOHC version, but drivers complained that the added weight on the engine was more of an obstacle than not.

These were very modern cars, high aerodynamic, digital and updated for the 80s, but there is something classic for them. All kinds of car engines.

That and they had leggings on the rear wheels. It was for aerodynamic efficiency, but come on. They look so good.

.