Lessons from scorching hot weirdo-planets

Enlarge / 1800 degrees Fahrenheit? That is a hot Jupiter, huh?

In 1995, after years of effort, astronomers made an announcement: they had found the first planet that surrounded a sun-like star outside our solar system. But that planet, 51 Pegasi b, was in a rather unexpected place: it seemed to be only 4.8 million miles from its home star and capable of launching around the star in just over four Earth days. Our innermost planet, Mercury, by comparison, is 28.6 million miles from the Sun at its closest approach and orbits every 88 days.

In addition, 51 Pegasi b was large: half of Jupiter's mass, which, like its giant gas companion Saturn, orbits far in our solar system. For their efforts to discover the planet, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics with James Peebles, a cosmologist. The Nobel committee cited its "contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and the place of the Earth in the cosmos."

The phrase "Hot Jupiter" entered the language to describe planets like 51 Pegasi ba as more and more were discovered in the 1990s. Now, more than two decades later, we know a total of more than 4,000 exoplanets, with many more to come, from a treasure of telescopes looking for planets in space and on the ground: the now disappeared Kepler; and current as TESS, Gaia, WASP, KELT and more. Only a few more than 400 meet the approximate definition of a hot Jupiter: a planet with an orbit of 10 days or less and a mass of 25 percent or more than that of our own Jupiter. While these nearby and strong worlds represent approximately 10 percent of the exoplanets detected so far, they are believed to represent only 1 percent of all planets.

Even so, the hot Jupiter tell us a lot about how planetary systems are formed and what kind of conditions cause extreme results. In a 2018 article in the Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics, astronomers Rebekah Dawson of Pennsylvania State University and John Asher Johnson of Harvard University looked at the hot Jupiter and how they could have formed, and what that means to The rest of the United States. Planets in the galaxy. Knowable Magazine spoke with Dawson about the past, present and future of planet hunting, and why these enigmatic Jupiter are still important. This conversation has been edited for its length and clarity.

What is a hot Jupiter?

A hot Jupiter is a planet that surrounds the mass and size of Jupiter. But instead of being far from the sun like our own Jupiter, it is very close to its star. The exact definitions vary, but for the purpose of the Annual Review article we say that it is a Jupiter within approximately 0.1 astronomical units of its star. An astronomical unit is the distance between the Earth and the sun, so it is approximately 10 times closer to its star, or less, than the Earth is from the sun.

What makes these planets so close to their star?

That is an interesting and debated question. Many of these hot Jupiter are much larger than our own Jupiter, which is often attributed to the radiation from the heating of the stars and the expansion of their gas layers.

It can also have some effects on what we see in the atmosphere. These planets are blocked by the tides, so that the same side always faces the star, and depending on how much heat is redistributed, the day side can be much hotter than the night side.

Some hot Jupiter have evidence that gaseous hydrogen escapes from their atmospheres, and some particularly hot Jupiter show a thermal inversion in their atmosphere, where the temperature increases with altitude. At such high temperatures, molecules such as water vapor and titanium oxide and metals such as sodium and potassium in the gas phase may be present in the atmosphere.