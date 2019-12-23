Leonard's uncle is said to have asked teams for private planes and property

Loading...

The Kawhi Leonard Free Agency saga was the biggest story in the NBA in the summer. Everyone knew it was a race between the title winners Raptors, the historic Lakers and the fast growing Clippers. And maybe the New York Knicks for a moment.

Eventually Leonard chose the Clippers, much to the shock of the Lakers and to disapprove of the Raptors' acceptance. However, there was a lot of smoke in this situation, which made everyone wonder if something was breaking the rules in Los Angeles. The NBA even investigated the clippers because of these concerns. The Clippers denied it and the NBA reportedly found no evidence to believe that they had done something shameful.

Although the NBA found no clipper violations, there were rumors that Leonard's side asked for everything under the sun to convince him. The person who is supposed to ask for the most is Leonard's uncle, the notorious Uncle Dennis. According to a story in The Athletic, several sources say the clippers were investigated for tampering after the league heard stories about what Dennis Robertson had asked for, many of which violated the NBA's collective agreement.

The stories about Robertson's wish list reached the league office shortly after Leonard made his decision. Sufferers reported that Leonard's uncle had asked teams to be tracked for far more than a maximum contract (Kawhi eventually signed a $ 103 million three-year deal with the Clippers). Sources said the league had been told that Robertson had asked team officials to join the team, a private plane that was available at all times, a house, and – last but not least – a guaranteed amount of out-of-court advertising money they could expect if Leonard were for their team played. All of these points, to be precise, would be well outside the boundaries of the League's collective agreement.

Robertson reportedly requested this type of return from everyone he spoke to. The Lakers owner Jeanie Buss told him several times that this type of offer was illegal and that they would not maintain it. The Raptors reportedly had similar requirements. This created a lot of frustration when Leonard did not understand the rules and made negotiations difficult. Apparently, the teams also felt that they were only used as a lever against other offers.

Much of this gimmick caused the NBA to focus more on off-season manipulation because he just didn't seem to understand the rules or didn't want to follow them. He accidentally changed the NBA.

A prominent agent said at the time about the league's renewed focus on establishing the law on the summer: “It's up to Dennis. He didn't know the rules. "

One owner said, "This (league-wide discussion) is all about Uncle Dennis."

These stories have been speculating since July, but it's remarkable to see everything in one place. The only thing we know for certain is that Leonard's camp made demands that led to one of the most interesting periods of free agents in the recent past, and that the NBA decided to take tampering more seriously.

