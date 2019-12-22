Lenovo ThinkPad T480s versus Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Loading...

Lenovo & # 39; s ThinkPad is one of the most iconic lines in the history of notebooks, dates back decades and represents one of the most recognizable business brands out there. They are conservatively designed and well built, and they offer a few specific design cues that appeal to a specific niche of users.

That does not mean that the brand is boring or static. It has a few members ranging from standard clamshell notebooks to convertible 2-in-1 & removable tablets, allowing ThinkPad fans to make a number of choices. Such a decision is between the ThinkPad T480s and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 6, and we have decided to compare these two similar but different notebooks to see which one is better for you. Note that newer versions of both laptops are available, the ThinkPad T490 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7.

Design

If you place the ThinkPad T480s and X1 Carbon far enough apart, you will find it difficult to tell the difference between them. They both adopt the usual jet-black color scheme with a soft-touch surface, and they both carry the usual ThinkPad logo with glowing red & # 39; i & # 39 ;. Hold them in your hand with your eyes closed, and they both do the same robust build quality that is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G specifications.

However, you would eventually notice that the X1 Carbon is considerably thinner and lighter (0.62 inch and 2.49 pounds) than the T480s (0.72 inch and 2.9 pounds). The extra weight of the latter did not yield much in terms of benefits either, because the connectivity between the two was almost identical, only the T480 & # 39; s had an integrated Ethernet port. They both support the innovative ThinkPad Pro Dock from Lenovo.

Both notebooks also have the usual ThinkPad keyboard design, comparable touch pads and the mandatory red TrackPoint nubbin in the center of the keyboard that is the rig for ThinkPad fans. We found the keyboard of the X1 Carbon faster and more precise and the T480s version somewhat stiff.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is thinner, lighter and has a smart keyboard that surpasses its chunkier siblings in this category.

Performance

Lenovo has configured our review units differently, so it is difficult to accurately compare their performance. The T480s had an 8th generation Core i7-8550U CPU, while the X1 Carbon had a core i5-8250U, while both expired with 8 GB RAM and a fast 256 GB PCIe SSD.

It is not surprising that both notebooks performed in the same way and in line with other notebooks in the same class. The T480s had a small advantage in our Handbrake benchmark that encodes a 420MB video as H.265. Here, the thicker T480 & # 39; s seemed to take advantage of some extra cooling, as it went through the coding process in a shorter time than could be explained only by the CPU difference.

In terms of storage speeds, the PCIe SSD of the X1 Carbon performed almost twice as fast as the T480s. That does not mean that the latter is in any case slow, because both notebooks have access to data as fast as the typical productivity task requires.

The difference in performance degradation between the two notebooks relates to their very uneven Full HD screens. Both are 14-inch panels with anti-glare coatings, but the agreement ends there. The screen of the X1 Carbon had a better contrast, a much wider color range, more accurate colors and a higher brightness.

Ultimately, you will not notice much difference between these two notebooks in daily use, but you will certainly enjoy the screen of the X1 Carbon much more. And you can even upgrade to a WQHD screen (2,560 x 1,440) with support for a high dynamic range (HDR) on the X1 Carbon, which means that your experience can be even better if you are willing to spend the money.

Portability

As we have already discussed, the X1 Carbon is considerably lighter and thinner than the T480s, and it is easier to slip into a backpack to carry from place to place. That does not mean that the T480s is thick and heavy – it is technically also a thin and light notebook, but not so much as the X1 Carbon.

In terms of battery life, however, the T480s wins. And it's strange, because they both have 57 watt-hours of battery capacity, despite their different webbing. The X1 Carbon lasted longer in our most demanding web benchmark test, but it was short of the T480s when surfing the internet and playing video.

Although the T480s is not a leader in its lifespan, away from a charger, it does succeed in making the X1 Carbon the best, which may or may not work a full day with a single charge. That makes your decision a little easier – if you want the thinner and lighter, the X1 Carbon is the winner. But if the battery life matters, the T480s wins this category.

The slim frame of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon wins

Although the X1 Carbon seems to be positioned as the more premium of the two devices, the T480s is just as premium a notebook. A relatively everyday configuration of a Core i7-855U, 8 GB RAM, a 256 GB SSD and a Full HD screen has a hefty retail price of $ 1,700 (available for $ 1,360). At the top, the T480 has $ 2,665, which adds the benefit of a WQHD screen and a discreet Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU.

The X1 Carbon is slightly more expensive, at $ 1,754 for the same low-end configuration (available for $ 1,579). And you can spend $ 2,620 on the top segment, or slightly less than the T480s only with an HDR-ready WQHD screen.

The ThinkPad T480s offers a better battery life than the X1 Carbon, but that's about all it takes. Since there is not much money to separate the two, and the high-quality configuration of the X1 Carbon is even slightly less than that of the T480, we recommend that you go with the thinner and lighter of the two.

