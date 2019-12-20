LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a new breakthrough before the big weekend

Loading...

Fans from around the world are performing to see the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and TT Games has decided to join all the excitement by launching a new trailer for their upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga .

Check it out below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5R4anWkrBY [/ embed]

The short and direct trailer quickly highlights the nine typical LEGO-style movies with a hint of their peculiar quirky humor. The game is ready to bring all nine movies in a video game package, which seems like a good deal. The big seller here is that the game will be They have voice acting unlike previous releases of these games in the latest generation of consoles. Sign me up!

Unfortunately, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have an accurate release date, but fans can expect the game to launch in 2020. When that is so, we have no idea, but as soon as we have it we will have it covered. Be sure to stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest game updates.

Star Wars Episode 9, The Rise of Skywalker will be released over the weekend and is expected to do so on a record weekend. The film will raise between $ 175 and $ 200 million while Disney continues to break down barriers and walls when it comes to box office.

Source: Youtube LEGO