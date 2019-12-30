Legal proceedings rescheduled for Fairfield man facing a new trial for voluntary manslaughter – The Reporter

Loading...

A judge of the Solano County Superior Court on Monday rescheduled the legal proceedings for a 31-year-old Fairfield man who was sworn in by a jury in mid-December for attempted murder and then blocked the underlying misdemeanor of attempted manslaughter and others crimes

Sean Christopher Duvauchelle appeared in Department 4, in the courtroom of Judge E. Bradley Nelson, for brief proceedings, a preparation conference and a trial at the Fairfield Justice Center.

Nelson re-established them for 8:30 a.m. of January 8 and reassigned them to Department 11, the courtroom of Judge William J. Pendergast.

The last appearance in the court of Duvauchelle came after four days of jury deliberations that ended on December 17, when the jury acquitted him of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend last year, but came to a standstill by the minor charge and also acquitted the accused of two other major crimes, chaos and making a criminal threat.

Duvauchelle was represented by Amyra Cobb-Hampton, of the Alternate Public Defender, and Deputy District Attorney William Moser prosecuted the case, which is why, after the jury issued its verdicts, Nelson declared a null trial for the minor charge included.

With the jury's decision, Duvauchelle, a previously convicted offender, avoided a life sentence from state prison with the possibility of probation, but may face a prison term of several years if convicted of the minor charge in the new trial , which the DA Office decided. to advance a few days after the verdict.

Duvauchelle was accused of trying to kill Elizabeth Bitanga with a kitchen knife in the house they once shared in Fairfield.

She and Duvauchelle, who has a history of domestic violence, had been in a relationship for nine years. As Moser said in his opening statement when the two-week trial began on December 5, the defendant told the victim: "You will not leave me" while stabbing her in the kitchen of a Meadowlark Drive house in April. 25th of 2018.

A good Samaritan intervened when Bitanga fled the house and, according to reports, Duvauchelle left in his vehicle.

In his opening statement, Cobb-Hampton characterized the Duvauchelle-Bitanga relationship as "abnormal", so they fought and argued. She recognized Duvauchelle's previous convictions for domestic violence, and said she pleaded guilty and "regretted her past behavior."

As for the alleged stabbing of April 25, Cobb-Hampton said "no fingerprints were ever taken from any knife."

In April last year, Bitanga, interrogated on the witness stand, told Moser that she realized that she no longer wanted to remain in a romantic relationship with Duvauchelle because she was abusive and possessive.

On the day of the alleged stabbing, Bitanga testified that he grabbed her by the hair in the kitchen and accused her of "cheating."

He remembered that Duvauchelle said: "If you keep f—— with me, I will end up killing you."

Bitanga said he started screaming at that moment because he feared he would kill her.

Duvauchelle reportedly strangled her and Bitanga tried to jump twice through the window before stabbing her, she said, "Why are you doing this to me? I love you!" And "Do you want me to kill you both?" "

He eventually ran out of the Meadowlark Drive house and crossed the street, he said, but Duvauchelle "brought me back to his car."

"I thought he was going to stab me again," he recalled. "I thought he was trying to kill me."

Bitanga testified about several episodes of domestic violence at the hands of Duvauchelle, already in 2015, with Moser showing videos and photos, one of which indicated that Duvauchelle had bitten his mouth, his lip was bleeding and his nose was bloody after hitting her. .