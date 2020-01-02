Legal proceedings are advanced by Vallejo's couple kidnapper in 2015 – The Reporter

Loading...

Legal proceedings continue to move towards a jury trial for the suspect in a strange Vallejo kidnapping case in 2015 that was national news.

Matthew Daniel Muller, 42, sentenced in 2017 in Sacramento to 40 years in federal prison for kidnapping a couple from Vallejo and raping the victim before releasing her near her family's home in southern California, the December 27 for a trial preparation conference in Department 2 at The Justice Building in Vallejo.

As previously scheduled, Muller and his defense attorney, Dustin Gordon, will return at 1:30 p.m. February 6 for several issues: a motion of 1538.5 for the exclusion of evidence that was obtained through an illegal search and seizure and returned; other unspecified movement; another trial preparation conference; and a motion to force. Muller's jury trial has long been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 21, also in Department 2.

The last scheduled legal procedure came almost 11 months after a preliminary state hearing for Muller, formerly of Orangevale. He is accused of what can only be described as such an incredible crime that the Vallejo police initially considered it an elaborate hoax.

During the preliminary hearing, Muller, a former Marine and Harvard lawyer, heard the woman victim of the case, Denise Huskins. She told some of the horrible events that began on March 23, 2015, when the defendant entered the house of Mare Island belonging to Huskins and Aaron Quinn, who are in their 30s.

Federal court records indicate that Muller held them with ties, bandages and headphones, then drugged them both. Muller left Quinn at home with a warning that they were looking at him on camera and told him not to call the police. Muller placed Huskins in the trunk of Quinn's car, then drove away and changed vehicles, with Huskins still blindfolded, taking her to a family home in South Lake Tahoe, where he raped her twice. Muller held her for two days before taking her to southern California, where he released her near her family's home in Huntington Beach.

Vallejo police believed that the story was so fantastic that they described the reported kidnapping as a complete fabrication for which the couple should apologize. Subsequently, Huskins and Quinn filed a complaint for defamation of character against the police department. Police then apologized to the couple who, in 2018, reached a $ 2.5 million deal with the City of Vallejo and its police department.

Muller was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on June 8, 2015, after evidence was found, including a video of Muller and Huskins, at his mother's house.

In the state case, filed by the Solano County District Attorney's Office on January 26, 2018, Muller faces six felony charges. They include kidnapping, two counts of forced forced rape, robbery, robbery and false imprisonment.

Muller pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in the Solano County Jail in Fairfield, with a bail of $ 2.25 million.

He filed a 35-page rapid trial request on February 13, 2019, citing, among other things, his state of health and saying he suffered assault while in custody. Muller, a Gulf War veteran, served in the army from October 1, 1995 until July 24, 1999.

Quinn and Huskins decided to continue with the state case so they could be held liable for their crimes in addition to the federal conviction, Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams told The Reporter last year.