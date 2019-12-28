Lee Mendelson, producer of & # 39; A Charlie Brown Christmas & # 39;, dies at 86

Loading...

Lee Mendelson, the executive producer of many specials for the animated television series "Peanuts," passed away, his family said. The 86-year-old producer died at his home in the San Francisco Bay area on Christmas day, his son Jason Mendelson told CNN He died of congestive heart failure after a long battle with cancer, his son said. Mendelson, originally from San Francisco, was known for his work on "A Charlie Brown Christmas," the first animated special with characters from "Peanuts." The producer wrote the lyrics to the special song "Christmas Time is Here." "We are very sad to lose our wonderful father, but Lee would have said that it was a coincidence to spend Christmas when listening to the song he wrote with Vince Guaraldi. Everywhere and the program he created with Charles Schulz and Bill Meléndez is celebrated throughout the world, "Jason Mendelson told CNN." While it was not a good time for us, it was not a bad time to approve. " The special, which was first broadcast on December 9, 1965, was an immediate critical and commercial success, and has since become a perennial holiday favorite. Mendelson said in 2006 that CBS network executives initially did not love him. They feared that the program would bombard the public because of its melancholic tone, bible verses, unusual jazz score and lack of a hint of laughter. "They said: & # 39; We will touch it once and that will be all. Good try & # 39;". Mendelson told Pop Matters. He and director Bill Meléndez "thought we had ruined Charlie Brown forever when he finished. We agreed with the network. One of the entertainers stood at the back of the room, had a couple of drinks, and he He said: & # 39; It will last a hundred years & # 39 ;, and then he fell. We all thought he was crazy, but he was more right than us. " The special was issued for more than 50 years. Mendelson produced dozens of specials with the characters of "Peanuts" Charlie Brown and Snoopy, specials for the animated series "Cathy", as well as numerous shows and more than 100 episodes of the animated series "Garfield and Friends". The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, an institution dedicated to the works of the creator of "Peanuts", tweeted about me The death of ndelson. Mendelson graduated from Stanford University in 1954 with a degree in English and served in the Air Force after college. He worked for his father's production business before joining KPIX-TV in 1961 to pursue a career as a television producer. He then produced several documentaries, including one about the San Francisco Giants star, Willie May. He is survived by his wife, Ploenta, his children Glenn, Lynda, Jason, Sean; his stepson Ken; and eight grandchildren.

