Lee Benson: People talk, I can listen

SALT LAKE CITY – I had three years in college when I had my epiphany.

I was majoring in economics, with a vague plan to go to MBA school and earn large amounts of money. Then, one day, looking for a better fit, I went into the school's newspaper office in BYU to see if they ever let students who did not specialize in journalism write a story for the newspaper.

As it turned out, the sports editor was at his desk. He said that it did happen, that sometimes they let regular students cover stories, and what's more, there was a wrestling meeting that night in the field between Utah and BYU and if he wanted to, he could write about that. (I think I was supposed to cover it).

I bought a hot dog and drank at the food stand, saw the meeting (this was before Title IX, when the universities still had fighting teams), wrote about it, slipped the copy under the door of the Daily Universe, and Next morning I took the newspaper to see my byline looking back at me.

From that moment on, a thought guided my future: Are you paid to do this?

I changed my specialization to journalism, I was hired by the Deseret News, I spent the first quarter of a century writing about sports and since then I wrote a column of general interest.

"Find a job you enjoy and you will never work one day in your life," wrote Mark Twain.

If nothing else, I did that.

Most of the work is that people will talk to you. It is the great permanent asset of journalism. It does not always apply to everyone. A Jazz player after a bad game; A Democrat on Fox News, they may not be eager to chat. But almost everyone else wants to talk. I've been doing this for a while and I still can't get over it. One minute you greet and open your notebook in front of a stranger, the next minute they tell you their story with enthusiasm, in great detail, as if you had been friends for years.

There is no end to the subject; There are no limits to entertainment. The year 2019 was typically diverse. I wrote about everything from a disabled car driver drifting to a university professor who ran his mountain bike from Canada to Mexico in 16 days; from billionaire Dick Marriott placing historical markers in his father's hometown, Marriott, to a historian in the sleepy farming community of Corinne speaking 150 years ago when the city had 15 classrooms and was trying to become the state capital.

I spoke with an 83-year-old band leader who plays his saxophone at 360 concerts a year; to two brothers who run a clean comedy club in Provo that has been seen by an online audience of more than 2 billion; to a woman on State Street in South Salt Lake who owns a hearse and runs a unique Halloween-themed store that is open year-round.

I spoke with the only living winner of the Utah Medal of Honor; to a Syrian refugee studying at Salt Lake Community College that is on its way to law school; to a physicist who was part of the space program that 50 years ago put a man on the moon; to a man who was sitting in the United States Capitol 78 years ago when FDR delivered his "Infamy Day" speech.

I spoke with two compassionate women who opened a cafeteria in Park City that only hires disabled people; to a Provo doctor who went to the Dominican Republic on a week-long humanitarian trip and ended up starting his own charity in the country; to a Sandy couple who did something very similar to that in the Philippines; to a Navy veteran who uses his soldier skills to help stop poaching in Africa; to a man who made a fortune acquiring McDonald’s franchises and then sold them to help the less fortunate.

I spoke with three former soccer stars that I remember from my days of sports writing, one that is trying to find a remedy for CTE brain disease, one that is doing everything possible to educate the public about mental illness and another that qualified to a heart transplant at age 70 because he never stopped exercising.

And so on, and so on, until another year has passed. As always, I look back in amazement at the interesting, fascinating and inspiring things people do, who are willing to tell me about it, and who really pay you to do this.