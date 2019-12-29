LeBron gave Ohio State headphones before the semi-final against Clemson

Loading...

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers line up for a spot in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Saturday night. We already know that the LSU will be there after throttling Oklahoma in the first semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, although fans will likely hope the Fiesta Bowl is a bit more competitive than the first game of the night.

Given the dominance of the horse chestnuts and the fact that they play the stronger role in the playoffs, they will come into play as outsiders with 2.5 points. Still, the state of Ohio has legitimate national title aspirations, and the fact that it is considered an outsider will not deter them at all.

Before the game started, the Buckeyes received a gift and encouragement from one of their biggest fans. Ohio-based LeBron James sent Beats headphones to the team, with each pair containing a note that stated that "nothing less than size should be enough!"

James also used his Twitter account to wish the Buckeyes all the best before they conquered the field in Glendale.

James won't be able to see the whole game since the Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers a little later in the evening, but we have a guess that someone on the bench will let him know when Ohio State comes upstairs outside.