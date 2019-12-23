Learn the power of the Force, engineering in the camps of Dixon Jedi Lego – The Reporter

Loading...

"The Rise of Skywalker" could be the swan song of the nine-episode saga "Star Wars" that began in 1977, but one can expect movies and television series to continue until the end of time. Similarly, Dixon children who want to continue training to become the next Obi-Wan Kenobi, while acquiring engineering skills and playing with Legos.

The city and Play-Well TEKnologies will organize a couple of Jedi engineering camps with Lego materials starting in January, where young people can use the power of engineering to be transported to the various "Star Wars" scenarios in a very galaxy. , very far.

The first camp is the Jedi Engineering Camp for 5 to 6-year-old Padawans, where Jedi aspirants can explore engineering principles while building the Ewok Village in Endor, fly through space in the X-wing Starfighters and defend the Base I miss on the ice planet Hoth. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. at noon from January 6 to 10.

The second camp is for Jedi Masters from 7 to 12 years old. Older children can use the power of the Force to lift an X-wing from the Dagobah swamp, challenge the AT-AT Walkers in Hoth and fly the Millennium Falcon through Kessel Run, all while applying concepts of physics, engineering and architecture. The camp will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. January 6 to 10.

The deadline to register for both camps is at 5 p.m. Friday. The cost to attend any of the camps is $ 145 for residents and $ 181.25 for non-residents. Registration can be done online at http://bit.ly/DixonJedi2020. Camps will be held at Dixon Senior / Multi-Use Center, 201 S. 5th St. For more information, visit ci.dixon.ca.us/.