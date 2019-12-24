Leafs wins Hurricanes 8-6 in the Matinee – Toronto

Loading...

TORONTO – After Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe experimented with his lines at the start of the game, he considered going back to normal after some struggles in the second period on Monday.

He decided to stick with it, and that turned out to be a smart call.

The new line from Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman asserted itself in a wild third phase and helped Toronto with an 8: 6 victory over Carolina in a matinee in the Scotiabank Arena.

"We just felt that there was potential, that something could ignite and start moving," said Keefe.

Marner scored two goals and provided a memorable 59-second pause in the middle of the third round that whirled the game back in favor of the Leafs.

"Our adrenaline was so high," said Marner, who had five points at play. "At this moment I think you are only riding on a level. You have the feeling that you can play forever."

The story continues under the advertisement

Matthews, Jason Spezza, William Nylander, John Tavares, Tyson Barrie and Pierre Engvall also scored goals for the Maple Leafs (20-14-4), who won five games in a row.

In the third, Matthews played a highlight role and turned a cross-ice pass, which Marner buried at 11:01 a.m. to pull Toronto in one.

Hyman and Marner earned Assists on Barries Goal at 11:54. After Carolina took a break, Marner held her breath, slipped through the Hurricanes' defense and scored the first goal with a close shot just six seconds later.

"He is a really great player and fun to play with," said Matthews. "I think we're just trying to feed each other like we did tonight."

Martin Necas and Erik Haula each had two goals for the Hurricanes (22-13-2), while Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov added singles. Necas led Carolina with four points.

"We had the game in hand and just fell asleep," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. "I took a little breath and you can't against a team with high-end talent."

Toronto scored three goals before the game was six minutes old, but the Hurricanes responded five goals in a row and led 5-3 after 40 minutes.

"It was obviously a roller coaster ride, kind of a run and gun game," said Matthews.

The story continues under the advertisement

Toronto attacked from the start and was rewarded when Spezza was 30 seconds ahead. Tavares fed the puck in front of the net and when Brett Pesce couldn't clear it, Spezza threw it on the backhand.

Pesce's hard phase continued a moment later as he raised his stick to Hyman's face in front of the net. The Maple Leafs took the chance with two goals in the double minor penalty.

Nylander remained alone in the slot and wired a wrist shot past the former Leafs goalkeeper James Reimer at 3:40 a.m. The Toronto power play unit clicked again at 5:10 when Spezza fed Tavares on the side of the net and covered it 3-0.

Reimer was torn after giving up three goals in seven shots. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek and the hurricanes seemed to feed on the change.

McGinn had a shorthanded goal at 13:49 and Necas added a power play marker at 19:35, with a cleverly redirected shot by Lucas Wallmark.

Carolina continued to push in the second period. Toronto goalkeeper Frederik Andersen made some impressive stops as the vocals of “Fred-dy! Fred-dy! “Thundered from the announced crowd of 19,176 people.

But the crowd was later silenced in the verse when the hurricanes scored three goals in 64 seconds. After a brutal giveaway from Morgan Rielly, Necas drew at 3:09 PM.

The story continues under the advertisement

Necas helped Haula's goal 20 seconds later, and Svechnikov managed to draw most of the air out of the building 5-3 at 16:13.

At the start of the third section, Hyman found Matthews in the alliance, and the Toronto sniper buried a single timer at 2:35 to fix the deficit. Haula replied at 5:58 a.m. with its own timer.

Andersen said his teammates refused to ease despite the pressure from Carolina.

"We did really well in the third game, even though they regained their lead from two goals," he said. "We just said," Crap, we're playing the last 10 and we're giving it everything. "The boys were incredible."

Carolina shot Toronto 40-39. The announced participation in the matinee at Christmas time was 19,176.

Former Maple Leafs defender Jake Gardiner, who is now part of the Hurricanes, received a nice ovation after a video homage was played at the beginning of the first section. Gardiner returned to Toronto after eight NHL seasons.

Additional information: Canadian PGA tour golfer Corey Conners was present. … Tavares had three points in a period for the tenth time in his career. His personal best was a four-point effort by the New York Islanders against Tampa Bay in 2011.… Marner extended his series of points to eight games. … With the school during the winter break, thousands of children took part in the Next Gen Game.

The story continues under the advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 23, 2019.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Ice Hockey (t) Leafs (t) Leafs Ice Hockey (t) Maple Leafs (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Toronto Ice Hockey (t) Toronto Leafs (t) Toronto Maple Leafs (t) Toronto sports ( t) sport