Leaders start 65 permanent housing support units

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City is about to get 65 more units to help house some of the most vulnerable among the homeless.

The leaders started Monday at The Magnolia, a permanent support housing facility to serve up to 65 single men and women with on-site services to help them leave the shelter and enter the home.

"This has been a community effort, a Herculean effort on many fronts," said Preston Cochrane, executive director of Shelter the Homeless, the owner of the newest homeless facility and facilities in Utah that ended last month.

After more than three years of work and with the help of Salt Lake City, a variety of sources of financing and loans, the installation of nearly $ 17 million in 165 S. 300 East will help people who leave homelessness as part of a larger mixed income. , A 248-unit housing complex called the Violin School Commons that will also redevelop the former Salt Lake City public safety building at 315 E. 200 South.

"We will soon have 65 units available for the needy," said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “What is really special is that these units, these spaces of opportunity, will not be outside our city, but right here, in the heart of our city, among a mixed income development, which shows that Salt Lake City is really a place for everyone. "

On Monday, December 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City, one of the blades used for The Magnolia, a new permanent housing complex of 65 units for people who have experienced homelessness, is represented. Homeless and operated by Road Home, it will serve single men and women. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The start of Monday marked a "bittersweet moment," said the outgoing mayor, whose term ends after she decided not to seek reelection. It was the last time she would participate in an innovative construction of affordable housing as mayor.

"For the past four years, Salt Lake City housing experts have worked tirelessly to address the affordable housing crisis we face, without losing sight of the idea that every unit we bring online represents a life that will change forever." Biskupski said, crediting his staff for helping build more than 2,500 affordable housing units during his administration.

The Magnolia, developed by Cowboy Partners, owned by Shelter the Homeless and operated by Road Home, will be the latest addition of Road Home to its housing program, which currently includes 201 units at Palmer Court, 32 units at Wendell Apartments and hundreds of others Independent support housing units and single family homes throughout Salt Lake County.

Magnolia was made possible by a variety of agreements and funding sources, including a $ 1.5 million Salt Lake City Housing Trust Fund loan, a $ 12 per year lease of land from Salt Lake City, more than $ 10.5 million in tax credit capital, $ 2 million from Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, and $ 1.3 million from Zions Bank in short-term financing.

Michelle Flynn, interim executive director of Road Home, said projects like Palmer Court and The Magnolia sometimes face challenges and "seem to be dying again and again," but she attributes her success to "a great dedicated commitment of a team. amazing "who knows how permanent supportive housing can affect life.

"What we know is that we need The Magnolia, and we need an even wider range of affordable and highly supportive housing types to see the success we have in our recently launched homeless services system," said Flynn.

The "global vision" of the new system and new homeless resource centers is to ensure that homelessness is "rare, brief and non-recurring," said Flynn, and called for a continuing commitment from state, local and local leaders. federal to invest in "all types of housing support," including types that have not yet been thought of.

"Magnolia will help our community achieve these goals by providing shelter and relief to men and women who have experienced a chronic and prolonged homelessness," said Flynn. "People who have gone through incredible trauma in their lives, who live with a disability and are looking for a home with support that they can access on the site."

When leaders celebrated the beginning of Monday, they were enveloped against the cold and snowy weather.

“How appropriate that the reason for our temporary discomfort is to celebrate the creation of a project that will provide refuge to people who have lived their lives experiencing the constant and oppressive discomfort of being outside the community, the discomfort of perhaps living on the streets, in doors or parks, or living in an unheated car, "said Claudia O & # 39; Grady, vice president of multifamily finance at Utah Housing Corp.

"Today," he said, "we can start a new story for some of our homeless friends."