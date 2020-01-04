Lawrence Mayor wants Columbia Gas to be "punished"

Loading...

& # 39; On The Record & # 39;: Lawrence's mayor wants Columbia Gas to be & # 39; punished & # 39;

Updated: 7:05 PM EST January 3, 2020

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera advocates continued action against the gas company responsible for the explosive disaster in the Merrimack Valley in 2018. "They should be punished for what happened," Mayor Dan Rivera said during an interview for " On The Record "by WCVB. "Their license should be taken away and they should not be allowed to benefit from that. A sale may allow them to benefit from it." "They should be punished for this so that the next operator, if they have a catastrophic failure like the one they had that day and someone loses their lives, they could lose their license but they can also lose their money." Rivera is also a victim of the disaster and, in addition to opposing the company, opposes the proposed $ 143. Million settlement. He argues that much of the agreement, about $ 26 million, would go to lawyers instead of disaster victims. As a victim, Rivera said he plans to present a case to the judge considering the agreement. Rivera's interview with "On The Record" will air on Sunday at 11 a.m.

