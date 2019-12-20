Lawmaker Calls For Comments On Wyoming's Digital Driver's License Proposal

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming could see the new digital driver's licenses as an option for people in 2020.

At least one Wyoming lawmaker thinks this is a good idea.

"How practical would it be to have your ID card on your smartphone?" Said District Facebook representative Tyler Lindholm on Friday. "I think the idea must have been deserves, but I wonder if they have considered doing this with the registration of a vehicle as well? What do you think? "

The bill is available online.

The cost of the digital driver's license would be $ 20 in addition to the cost of a physical license.

A digital identity card would cost $ 10 in addition to $ 10 for a physical identity card.

If adopted, the creation of digital licenses should generate an additional $ 640,000 per year starting in fiscal year 2021 for the state's road fund.

This assumes that an average of 160,000 cards are created per year and that 20-30% of the population of Wyoming participates in the program.