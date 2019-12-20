Late goal sees Wanderers win over Western United

Loading...

Overall, United had a chance to come away with a point. Calver's header was their first real chance on goal since the first minute, when Panagiotis Kone was on the verge of a superb move but refused a goal at close range by a reflex from Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar.

From there, the Wanderers took control of the game, scoring nine open attempts on goal in the first half. The best of these was a header from Keanu Baccus in a corner which brought out the best of United goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

Striker Kwame Yeboah was after a few others but his finish left much to be desired. A close range attempt almost landed at the top of the stand.

Aaron Calver scores 1-1 in the 87th minute. Credit: Getty

The hosts continue to advance after the break. Rear Daniel Georgievski joined the attack and approached the distance 10 minutes after the restart.

A superb deep pass from young midfielder Baccus opened United's defense to get Nikolai Muller and the goal free of Connor Pain's professional foul on the edge of the box. Pain received a yellow card and gave the Wanderers a great chance to break the deadlock with a free kick at close range. Their marquee, Alex Meier, who was returned to the lineup for the game, stepped up and struck a powerful blow to the far corner only for Kurto to further deny the Wanderers.

The fans left their seats moments later when Muller launched a spectacular half-volley that came within inches of the target.

Just as they thought the breakthrough would not happen, the Wanderers were given a stroke of luck.

United defender Andrew Durante was temporarily ejected from the field in a corner, and the Wanderers seized the free kick numerical advantage. Clinging to a near post blow, Ziegler followed at the far post to lead the hosts ahead. They celebrated as if they had won a final match before being caught on the counter where Calver punished them. The defender on the far post did not score to pass Lopar and snatch a win from one side of the Wanderers who never needed it more.