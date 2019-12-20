Last chance to score these $ 150 Xbox One S bundles before Christmas

Loading...

Gabe Gurwin / Digital Trends

We've seen great console discounts and bundle offers on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and even the Nintendo Switch during this year's Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday events, and extended holiday sales made the deals almost non-stop . Christmas is now less than a week away, so although it is getting a little late to order last-minute gifts online, it's not too late to take advantage of deals and steals like these $ 150 Xbox One S bundles – and this may be your last chance to score one of these consoles for this prize and have it delivered before Santa arrives.

The good news for last-minute shoppers is that you have a few options from different retailers here, with Amazon, Target, Walmart and GameStop currently offering these Xbox One S bundles at a discount. Amazon, Walmart and Target all have deals for the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which is a great option for the many gamers who are increasingly dumping discs and opting for online content libraries instead. Many people are already doing this with their music and movie libraries (as well as with PC games via services such as Steam), so it was only a matter of time before the consoles caught up.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition also comes with three titles: Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite, so you can play directly from the box. It also contains a 1 TB hard drive, which should give you enough space for your downloads. The main disadvantage of the All-Digital Edition is that the lack of a disk drive means that you cannot use it to play your Blu-ray movies, but you can of course still stream 4K video content to your heart's content with services like Netflix and Hulu (so if you are already a dedicated steamboat, you are all set).

If you have to have that disk drive, you are not out of luck: GameStop has its own Xbox One S bundle deal with the standard console (disk drive and everything) plus a copy of NBA 2K19. This gives you the full functionality of the great multimedia capabilities of the Xbox One, including the option to play Blu-ray movies. And of course you still have the option to stream your favorite shows & movies.

Whether you decide to go completely digital or not, each of these Xbox One S bundles enters at just $ 150 from the above retailers. Note that with the free shipping options from Target and GameStop, your order may not be received before Christmas, but Walmart offers free two-day shipping, and you get that even if you have Amazon Prime. However, act quickly; if it is a late gift for someone or just a Christmas treat for yourself, these deals may be your last chance to score an Xbox One S because the Black Friday prizes for the decade are up and 2020 is here.

