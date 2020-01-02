Las Vegas woman abduction doorbell camera images posted on YouTube

Loading...

Shortly after midnight on New Years Eve, as the American party city celebrated the arrival of 2020, a desperate woman on a suburban street in Las Vegas jumped out of the back door of a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and rushed to a front door, chased by the driver of the car.

As she loaded the sidewalk, she must have known that whoever was at home at that time, that night, was infinitely small.

The woman must have felt completely abandoned as she knocked on this door, screaming for help, but no one came to help her.

Although no humans came to his rescue, a digital eye was watching him: his frantic cry for help was captured in minute detail by a doorbell camera installed in the front door of the house she rushed to.

Appliances are becoming more common in American homes. The latter, who appears to have been activated by movement when the recording begins as the woman begins to run along the way, has captured what appears to be brutal assault and kidnapping.

Woman (described by police as a white adult woman, about 20-30 years of age, with dark hair, wearing blue ripped jeans, dark long-sleeved shirt and dark boots) was chased by a man (described as an adult black man, about 20-30 years of age with short dark hair, last seen wearing a white shirt with dark horizontal stripes, dark pants and brown dress shoes).

He can be seen running through the front door of the car when he realizes that the woman had escaped from the car he was apparently driving.

As she knocked on the door, gasping and sobbing, and no one came to her aid, the man caught up with her. He grabbed her, threw her a step and, in a disgusting way, kicked her, extremely hard, in the stomach.

"Stopped!" Shouted it.

"Why would you do that?" Said the man. "Get in the car."

Las Vegas police have now posted the images on YouTube for the purpose of identifying both the victim and the man who assaulted him.

The images were shared with cops by the resident of the house in a neighborhood south of downtown, whose alarming camera captured the alarming attack.

After the man pulled the woman to her feet, he dragged her along the sidewalk in the car.

The vehicle involved is a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, police said.

Sobbing in the back seat of the car, this woman must have felt that her desperate roll of the dice had completely failed.

It may however turn out that his choice of the gateway to run to will see his attacker brought to justice after all.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

