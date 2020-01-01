Larsen, who released only the perfect World Series game, dies at 90 – The Reporter

Loading...

NEW YORK (AP) – Don Larsen, the official pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only one without hits in World Series history, died Wednesday at night. He was 90 years old.

Larsen's agent, Andrew Levy, said the former pitcher died of esophageal cancer in palliative care in Hayden, Idaho. Levy said Larsen's son, Scott, confirmed the death.

Larsen was the most unlikely character to achieve what so many Hall of Famers could not achieve in the Fall Classic. He was 81-91 for life, never won more than 11 games in a season and finished a nasty 3-21 with Baltimore in 1954, a year before being treated with the Yankees as part of an 18-player exchange.

In the 1956 World Series, won in seven games by the Yankees, he was eliminated in the second inning of Game 2 by the Brooklyn Dodgers and did not think he would have another chance to pitch. But when he arrived at Yankee Stadium on the morning of October 8, he found a baseball in his shoe, manager Casey Stengel's signal that Game 5 would begin.

"I must admit that I was surprised," Larsen wrote in his autobiography. "I knew I had to do better than last time, keep the game close and somehow give our team a chance to win." Casey was betting on me, and I was determined not to let him down this time. "

The Dodgers and the Yankees split the first four games and Stengel liked the deception of Larsen's lapless delivery. The manager's instincts proved historically correct. The right-handed striker struck out seven, needed only 97 pitches to tame the Dodgers and only once went to three balls in a batter, against Pee Wee Reese in the first inning.

By winning 2-0, the Yankees only managed five hits against Sal Maglie of the Dodgers, but scored with the home run by Mickey Mantle and a RBI single by Hank Bauer.

Larsen, MVP selected from the 1956 series, survived two nearby calls. In the second inning, Jackie Robinson hit a player who was diverted by third baseman Andy Carey to shortstop Gil McDougald, who shot Robinson. In the fifth, Mantle ran down Gil Hodges to the left and center garden. With two outs in the ninth, the emerging hitter Dale Mitchell received a third strike, completing the perfect game and sending receiver Yogi Berra to run behind the plate to jump into Larsen's arms. It remains one of the happiest images of baseball.

"When Yogi Berra jumped on me and grabbed me with a bear hug, my mind went completely blank," Larsen wrote in his autobiography. "I was under a friendly attack … I was dragged to the shelter."

Born on August 7, 1929 in Michigan City, Indiana, Larsen moved with his family to San Diego, where he went to Point Luma High School, the alma mater of another perfect Yankees game pitcher, David Wells. Larsen played basketball and baseball and was signed by the St. Louis Browns for a bonus of $ 500 and $ 150 per month.

After two minor league seasons, Larsen injured his arm and then spent two years in the Army. He was promoted to the Browns in 1953 and moved with the team to Baltimore the following year. He fought during his 3-21 season, but two of the victories were against the Yankees, who insisted that he be included in the exchange that also brought pitching star Bob Turley to New York.

Larsen began in 1955 with the Yankees agricultural team in Denver, where he went 9-1 and developed the cordless delivery. Promoted to the Yankees midway through the season, he finished 9-2 for New York. Larsen was 11-5 next season and enjoyed the Yankee party atmosphere, often running with Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford in their nightly rounds of the city. The night before his perfect game, he had been in the city, believing he wasn't in Stengel's plans for the next day. Larsen launched in three other world series. He won Game 2 of the 1957 series against Hank Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves, but lost the decisive Game 7. He closed the Braves 4-0 on six hits in Game 3 of the 1958 series, when New York beat to Milwaukee 4-3, and returned in the 1962 showdown with the San Francisco Giants.

Throwing against the Yankees on October 8, the sixth anniversary of their perfect game, won in relief at Yankee Stadium. After the 1959 season, he was changed to Kansas City in an agreement that took Roger Maris to New York. With the Athletics, it was 1-10 in 1960, a reminder of his terrible season with the Orioles. He was sent back to the minors where he became a relay pitcher and then passed to the Giants, the Chicago White Sox, Houston, Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs.

Larsen retired in 1967 with a record of 81-91 in 14 major league seasons. He later worked as a liquor seller and executive of a paper company. When David Cone of the Yankees threw a perfect game during the 1999 season, Larsen was present and had thrown the first ball.

No other pitcher has thrown a perfect game in the postseason, but in 2010 Roy Halladay of the Phillies pitched a game without hits against the Cincinnati Reds during the National League Division Series. "They can never break my record," Larsen would say about his game. “The best they can do is tie it. October 8, 1956 was a mystical journey through Fantasyland. Sometimes I still wonder if everything really happened. ”

In addition to his son Scott, Larsen is also survived by his wife, Corrine, his daughter-in-law Nancy and their grandchildren Justin and Cody. Funeral arrangements were pending.