Laramie man charged with embezzlement for crime of theft

Adam R. Schneider (Laramie Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo – A Laramie man has been arrested and charged with theft.

Adam Schneider, 34, reportedly hijacked a business. A Laramie police officer reported on the alleged crime on December 21.

The alleged theft occurred on block 2100 of Grand Avenue, according to the Laramie Police Department.

"No link has yet been established in this case and Mr. Schneider is still being held by the Albany County Detention Center," added Laramie PD. "Theft is a crime punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($ 10,000.00), or both, if the value of the property is one thousand dollars ($ 1,000.00) or more. "

"At the moment, these charges are just charges and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty and unless proven."