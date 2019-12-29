Land Rover Defender project Blackcomb is both elegant and robust – and contains 565 HP

Loading...

This year brought us a wide range of new vehicles, with a completely new Land Rover Defender as one of the most important, but those who find the previous iteration more attractive would probably appreciate the latest creation of East Coast Defender (ECD): the Project Blackcomb.

Building on the Defender 90, the British SUV is finished in Zermatt Silver with glossy black accents. He rides on 18-inch saw-tooth alloy wheels in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and rocks a few upgrades that contribute to his improved posture, while also improving usability and off-road skills. The new front bumper with integrated daytime running lights leaves room for the winch and there is also an exoskeleton.

Step inside and you will see the soft black leather on the bucket seats in a diamond pattern with white stitching, black suede headlining and Momo steering wheel. The meters are also new, just like the infotainment system that is connected to the audio system, complete with amplifier and subwoofer. The modified Defender features remote engine start, keyless entry, Wi-Fi hotspot, rear vents, twilight sensitive headlights and a few other functions. The cargo area is complete with the two forward-facing jumping seats that can be folded to make room for cargo.

Most tuned defenders of ECD are powered by the Corvette LS3 V8 and the Project Blackcomb is no exception. The 6.2-liter engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission and develops 565 hp, which should be more than enough to get you up a steep hill and allow you to challenge a modern sports car for a drag racing.

