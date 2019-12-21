Lana Del Rey publishes a & # 39; Freestyle Poetry & # 39; Spoken word album

Loading...

Lana Del Rey's latest album Norman F * cking Rockwell is a dynamic sequel to Lust For Life. The record has proven itself critically, but in the midst of all of this, Lana turned to a different creative approach when the singer released a collection of poems titled Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. However, the book takes longer to reach the shelves than she expected, probably because she chose to hand-bind each one. Instead, Lana has announced that she will release a collection of poems as a spoken word album that will be released early in the new year.

Lana made the announcement about a video that was posted on her Instagram. In the selfie video, the singer shared her creative drive for the album and said it was the result of her research into her roots. The singer said she also has ties to America's roots, which is why half of the proceeds from the album go to Native American organizations across the country.

"I had been thinking about how I wanted the album to be worth a dollar for a while because I just love the idea that thoughts should be shared and that they are invaluable in some way," she said. “And there was a second part that I thought about before I released it: I wanted half of the spoken word to benefit Indian organizations across the country – be it to protect their rights or to protect them try to help keep their country intact. "

The singer also said that he described the sound of the album in detail and said it was a form of "freestyle poetry" and "a little bit gritty" than a typical LP. As for the charity, Lana didn't specify which organizations the proceeds went to, but the singer said she already speaks to several. Lana's spoken word album is slated for release on January 4th.

Watch Lana’s video announcement above and see where Norman F * cking Rockwell took the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics poll.

