Lana Del Rey asks for help after & # 39; family memories & # 39 ;, theft of the sister's artwork

Lana Del Rey and her sister were robbed of works of art and "family memories," which led the singer to issue a plea on Twitter for the safe return of valuables.

"This week, family memories were taken, including the complete retrospective of my sisters," Del Rey wrote in a post Thursday night.

"I would love to encourage whoever took it to consider sending us any of the scans from their previous work for a reward without questions."

Del Rey's younger sister, Chuck Grant, is a professional photographer based in Los Angeles and New York.

Grant's work has appeared in music magazines such as Fader, Vice Magazine and Rolling Stone, according to a biography on his website.

At the beginning of her career, the artist focused her lens on her older sister while Del Rey developed her image as a pop singer.

"The work we lost cannot be reproduced and does not exist anywhere other than where it was," Del Rey wrote Thursday night.

