Lambo Gallardo Replica can easily fool you ... until you notice the rear seats

In the world of replica supercars, there are usually those that look extraordinarily terrible or that are actually pretty impressive. The Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Spyder in question falls into the second category.

This Lamborghini replica started its life as a Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder – not that you could see it, because there are absolutely no clues about its origin.

The video below provides a detailed run through of the car and instead of just hitting some Lamborghini-inspired parts on the body of the Eclipse, they even stripped the Mitsubishi to the unibody construction. A complete body kit of fiberglass parts was then manufactured, the Eclipse was cut up and then the new parts were mounted.

With projects like this, builders often do little about the interior of the donor car. Not the case here. In fact, like the exterior, the interior was completely stripped and equipped with Lamborghini-inspired or original parts. There are similar quilted leather stitching on the door panels and seats that you would find on a real Lamborghini. In addition, the dashboard and center console have buttons and switches that look like they were taken from a real Lamborghini. It is all very impressive.

As you can probably guess, all this work cost a little money with the total project costs, including the Mitsubishi donor, estimated at the equivalent of $ 16,000 – or, if you take into account the cost of renting the property where the work was done, 3D printing etc., closer to $ 32,000. Is it worth it? We let you judge that.

