For 28 minutes, the Cleveland Browns had control of their division matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns needed a win to keep the slightest hopes alive in the playoffs. Towards the end of the first half, they led 6-0 and hindered the alleged MVP both in the air and on the ground.

However, the Browns are the Browns for a reason, and the Ravens hold the league's best record for a reason. When Cleveland stopped driving shortly before the two-minute warning and kicked the ball back to Baltimore after failing to be the better team by more than six points, everyone felt the tide change. Jackson delivered two passes, one for Mark Ingram to enter midfield and a touchdown for Mark Andrews to give the Ravens a 7-6 lead by 1:18.

At that point, it seemed like a 7: 6 halftime score, which meant that Brown's first halftime weather, which had +6, should at least feel pretty good about their prospects. But these are the Browns who insist on exacerbating the problems at all times and making miserable decisions regarding watch management. Three incompleteness later they shot the ball back to Jackson within a minute.

Jackson managed to start the field march from the Ravens 25 and dismantle the Browns' defense in seven games, culminating in a ridiculous touchdown pass for Andrews who ends up at his climax at the end of his season (and probably his MVP as well) becomes.

If Jackson is released, half of it could end. At least it would result in a jump-off and a goal by Justin Tucker if Baltimore had a lead of four points. That would be fine if you had the Browns first half. Instead, he prevails against Alabama with Johnny Manziel and spins free from several sacking efforts. Somehow, he manages to shoot the ball over Browns DB's head to find Andrews for his second touchdown of the day.

So quickly, over the 78 second period, the Cleveland Browns went back from 6 to 8, crushing the mood of first half supporters and dreaming of a wonderful playoff push at 8-8.

