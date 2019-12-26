Lakers star Anthony Davis crashes Kevin Hart and more star photos

Loading...

December 26, 2019 | 1:06 pm

Kevin Hart had a big surprise when the Lakers star, Anthony Davis, fell on his lap during the game against the Clippers. Hart's family laughed.

Later, Michael B. Jordan and Kevin Hart posed for a photo together in the game.

Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Taylour Paige also participated in the game.

Mariah Carey's ex-fiance, Australian billionaire James Packer, goes to Aspen with his girlfriend, Kylie Lim.

Tristan Thompson prepares to pick up his son, Prince Thompson, from his ex-girlfriend's house in Los Angeles. Thompson shares 3-year-old Prince with Jordan Craig.

Hugh Jackman goes for a bike ride in New York after shopping at APM Monaco.

Quavo takes Flamin & # 39; Hot Cheeto Fries to his mouth while in Beverly Hills.

Pete Davidson wears socks with sandals while running errands in New York.

Irina Shayk goes hand in hand with a friend in New York.

Kyle Richards explores downtown Aspen with his daughter.

Jason Momoa takes off Nobu on his bike after enjoying Christmas lunch.

Nicole Kidman takes her sunscreen seriously while wrapping herself in white linen next to Keith Urban in Sydney.

Kelsey Grammer picks up some things in Los Angeles while wearing sports pants and sneakers.

