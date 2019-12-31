Lady Gaga gives tips on extending her stay in Las Vegas for another year

Loading...

Fans may still have a chance to see Lady Gaga's residency concert in Las Vegas before it ends. Just in time for the new year, the pop singer indicated that she is planning to extend her residence for at least another year.

Lady Gaga revealed a secret to the crowd on Saturday at her Park Theater Show. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Gaga has stopped performing "Enigma" to appeal to the audience. Gaga was sitting at the piano and told fans that her time in Vegas wasn't going to end anytime soon. "I'll be here for another year," she said. "Probably two."

Although MGM managers haven't replied to the Las Vegas Review journal, Gaga is unlikely to make an empty promise to their fans. Gaga's original headlining contract for the Las Vegas Strip was for two years. From December 2018, adding a third year would secure a headliner spot until 2021. However, this is not the first time that the singer has indicated that her contract will be extended for another period. In 2018, Gaga told her fans about the possibility of extending their residence during a similar performance of "Enigma". "I'll stay here for two years, maybe three if I'm lucky," she said.

