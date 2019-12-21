Lada Niva makes it its sixth decade with only minor changes

Loading...

I am a big fan of vehicles that can continue to be sold without major updates for many years. This is seen a lot on motorcycles: the Yamaha TW200, the Honda XR650L and the Suzuki DRZ400 have not changed for a long time. You also see it in cars and trucks, such as the 16-year-old Nissan Frontier or the complete Dodge line. But Lada is on another level.

One of the oldest vehicles in the world is the Lada 4×4. Previously Lada Niva, a Russian word that means "cultivation field", the 4×4 has been produced by AvtoVAZ since 1977. There have been changes, mainly in the powertrain in the form of fuel injection, more powerful engines and better transmissions. But the basic design has been the same since its inception, when Vladimir Putin was still a young and fresh face in the KGB.

By 2020, the company is updating the car very slightly, maintaining the same design and architecture. Updates include new parasols, better sound insulation, more comfortable seats, a new climate system and an emergency response system activated by the airbag. Also cup holders.

It looks a bit like a 90's Kia inside, but that probably won't deter any buyer. If you want a 4×4 with legendary off-road skills and you have half a million rubles to spend, this is the one you want.

