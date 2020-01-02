Lack of snow: Sask. The snowmobile season gets shorter when the powder is low

Loading...

With a bit of luck and lots of snow, the Saskatchewans could ride their sledges from October to March.

According to Jerry Jemieff, the safety instructor for snowmobiles, the season has halved thanks to the years of drought in the winter.

"We're lucky if they get started by Christmas," said Jemieff. "Usually the snow disappears until the end of March, so the snowmobile window is very, very short."

Jemieff said that depending on the area, drivers can get away with the sled, but warned all snowmobilers that they should be careful when dealing with debris such as stones and stumps.

"If you drive a sled over any speed you do a lot of damage," said Jemieff. “We definitely lack snow. We need about four to six centimeters more so that the snow conditions are optimal. "

Jemieff said snowmobile clubs across the province all said the same thing: "The next snowfall will be time to send out the snow groomers and groom the slopes."

The best snow conditions are in the northern part of the province, and the Prince Albert snowmobile club hopes to prepare its trails in the coming days.

"The snow cover in the north is fairly average, but if you drive further south, you will see exceptionally low snow cover, especially in the Regina region," said Peter Quinlan, Global News weather specialist.

One centimeter of snow was reported on the floor of Regina Airport. Saskatoon and the surrounding area are approximately eight centimeters. According to Quinlan, it's usually about 12 to 14 inches.

"This was a series of about seven years of below-average snow cover," said Quinlan.

And it is a period of seven years that affects companies.

A snowmobile dealer in Regina said this was the slowest selling season in the past five years.

Another company told Global News that customers are adapting to the climate and buying recreational vehicles that don't depend on snow, such as off-road vehicles and side-by-side vehicles.

