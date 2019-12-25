Kylie Jenner and the twin Stormi in custom dresses by Ralph & Russo

Loading...

Kylie Jenner and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, celebrated Christmas Eve coordinating haute couture.

The youngest self-made billionaire and her little girl wore custom Ralph & Russo emerald dresses, with Kylie strutting her stuff, a sexy shoulderless dress with a slit and Stormi looking festive with a short-sleeved dress made of the same material.

"The most wonderful time of the year ✨", the 22-year-old makeup tycoon captioned the photo. "Thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses."

Inside each dress was a personalized label with the reading of Stormi "Mademoiselle Stormi Haute Couture 2019" and Jenner's reading "Mademoiselle Kylie Haute Couture 2019".

The creator of Kylie Cosmetics wore matching green heels and a diamond and emerald necklace with her look. Of course, his manicure was also emerald green.

Stormi, in search of comfort, wore white sneakers and white lace stockings with green bows.

The women's clothing brand does not sell children's clothing from the shelf.

It is known that the mother and daughter duo wear matching looks.

For Halloween, they were twinned in butterfly costumes and in January they used bathing suits for mom and me.

Jenner shares baby Stormi with rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

.