Kyle Whittingham says the prestigious signer Clark Phillips III will intervene and compete for Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – Thursday was a very productive day for the Utah Utes on the recruiting path. The biggest achievement was cornerback Clark Phillips III, who changed his commitment from the state of Ohio to Utah. The 5-foot 10-inch, 187-pound defensive defense of La Habra High School in California is the best-rated prospect the Utes have signed according to 247 Sports.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Phillips will intervene and compete for an initial job.

"It's the whole corner package. He has speed, speed, excellent ball skills. His hips are fluid," said Whittingham, who also praised Phillips for being a competitor and having a lot of confidence. "He is ultra competitive. He has the personality. There is a certain personality that those elite corners have and he has it."

Whittingham noted that Phillips is similar to Jaylon Johnson, but said Phillips is a bit more demonstrative. Corner trainer Sharrieff Shah began a long recruitment process with Phillips years ago and continued to keep in touch with him even after committing to the state of Ohio last June.

"That's why you recruit that way because you never know what's going to happen," Whittingham said.

Utah's general recruiting class, Whittingham acknowledged, is very good so far.

"We have a lot of good players, boys who can come in and help immediately, in our opinion," he said. "We will see what happens, but I think it is one of the best classes we have been able to gather and we still have to give it the last touches."

Whittingham said the 2020 recruitment class is over 90%, cornerback Kenzel Lawler of Corona, California, was added to the list on Friday, and there are only a couple of spaces available. They may or may not be completed in February. The best available players are sought, Whittingham explained, and may end up coming from the NCAA transfer portal.

2020 Utah soccer signees

QB Jake Bentley (South Carolina)

DL Xavier Carlton (Juan Diego HS)

LB Graham Faloona (Southlake Carroll HS, Texas)

DL Van Fillinger (Corner Canyon HS)

LB Sione Fotu (Bingham HS)

OL Alex Harrison (Viewmont HS)

RB Ty Jordan (West Mesquite HS, Texas)

OL Jaren Kump (Herriman HS)

S Kamo’i Latu (St. Louis HS, Hawaii)

CB Kenzel Lawler (Roosevelt HS, California)

OL Hunter Lotulelei (Highland HS)

OL Solatoa Moea’i (Punahou HS, Hawaii)

WR Connor O’Toole (La Cueva HS, N.M.)

WR Money Parks (Aledo HS, Texas)

CB Clark Phillips III (La Habra HS, California)

DL Taniela Pututau (Cottonwood HS)

DL Tennessee Pututau (East HS)

S Ben Renfro (Magnolia HS, Texas)

S Nate Ritchie (Lone Peak HS)

CB Caine Savage (Western HS, California)

DL Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku HS, Hawaii)

DL Tyler Wegis (San Juan Hills HS, California)