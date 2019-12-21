Kyle Lowry's leadership is more important to the Raptors than ever

Loading...

TORONTO – "I think everyone sees it out there," said Kyle Lowry after the Raptors lost to former teammate Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. "We just don't play on a rope."

Lowry was right. Toronto looked like shadow boxes against the Clippers. The movements that would normally work when sending an opposing team – defense pressure, ball movement, patience – were immediately deflected on them. When asked about Leonard's impact on the Clippers before the game, Doc Rivers said the team "was almost in a good position for him, a dark, persistent, defensive group of people" had arrived, "he just fit in." "

And no wonder. The Raptors had effectively given the clippers the model they could play with because it was Toronto's own design.

In Toronto, where players have been looking for advantages in the coarser, admittedly uglier areas of the game for so long, Leonard brought a new kind of glamor to his statue-like approach. The Raptors, who had always played comfortably as a band of different pieces, gained a new family tree, but used it to refine the rough parts. In Los Angeles, Leonard came to a team that kept firing on all cylinders. The collective energy of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell made the clippers a nuisance, but what the clippers lacked was a coherent engine that brought everything together.

Leonard could be because he had just helped Toronto secure the championship by doing the same. The question for Toronto then became a question of identity, what remains after the meteoric influence of a large star has passed. Can a team easily go back to the existing standard work instructions or does it have to expand them overall, and in Toronto's case, who is responsible for getting them there?

Getty Image

What Lowry meant by not playing on a rope was the kind of cohesion that makes a team look as if they are moving as one, as if each player is reacting to their teammates as if they were connected. Kyle Lowry has been a leading player in this line throughout his career in Toronto.

In the 2013/14 season, Lowry and DeMar DeRozan made a decision. Knowing that none of them secured a place when the Raptors decided to rebuild. This was the expected step for the new GM Masai Ujiri, Lowry and DeRozan to take on the role of team leader. The Raptors would see the postseason for the first time since 2008 and win the Atlantic Division for the second time in franchise history.

Until then, the two hardly spoke to each other, but their off-court relationship soon matched the chemistry they shared on the court. A balancing and protective energy that best and heartbreaking was expressed when Paul Pierce blocked what would have been his game-winning shot In the first round of playoffs, Lowry fell to the ground and DeRozan immediately went to him to put his body between Lowry and the Amount to ask. Reality was interrupted for a few long, silent seconds.

This was the kind of space that DeRozan and Lowry had created for each other as fellow franchisees: Lowry's role as a lively, territorial spark plug, while louder, took a back seat to DeRozan's growing profile and steady leadership. But no matter what statistics DeRozan would compile or what games he would have put on hold for Toronto, Lowry did the prep work. The sort of ten-thing-at-a-time, immeasurable things that ultimately won games by giving the Raptors an edge, were removed from the list by Lowry – bringing charges, distracting screens, with guys twice his size are arguing for rebounds and hanging up. hard on the way down. Lowry always fell to the floor as if he were spring loaded, back and forth before the ball fell over the center line.

Lowry and DeRozan have taken the Raptors farther than ever for five consecutive seasons. The two ironically shaped the franchise in such a way that neither of them could advance to the next level of competition alone or together. When DeRozan was exchanged for Leonard, Lowry lost his best friend and was left with a franchise whose legacy until then had been to lose its leaders.

After the initial buy-in period – for Leonard, his apparent reticence in town and franchise, for Lowry, his guarded first month alongside DeRozan's proxy and spirit – Lowry seemed to be making a decision. Lowry was his team's best route to the off-season, walking along all the walls that the Raptors had previously stopped. He handed the reins of the team that he had built and rebuilt to Leonard.

Getty Image

Leonard served as a stabilizing force for the Raptors and conveyed a feeling of calm and knowledge to a group that otherwise played on the sharpest edges. Meanwhile, Lowry became a skillful playmaker, generous and confident in the younger core of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, and let Leonard take the lead and spotlight for a team that quickly closed the void after so many years there, year after year to end them all.

With Leonard at the helm and Lowry as guardian of all this institutional knowledge, the Raptors' identity finally seemed real. They didn't pretend for something that came later, it was the group that would do it. Lowry must also have seen how the road could have ended a season after DeRozan's win or defeat in Toronto. The next chapter should be for him alone. What no team or its players can understand until it happens is winning a championship, and depending on how much of that team stays together in the next season, the year will look like that.

Lowry started this season for the first time with the Raptors as the only candidate for the team leader. Leonard was gone and Siakam had questions about how to play a leading role on the floor, let alone in the locker room. This was underscored by a $ 31 million one-year extension for Lowry. The franchise finally believed in him and the fans too. His returning teammates already knew the value and courage of the man who had played with a broken tendon in his left thumb from round two and decided to wear a potholder for minutes he didn't play until the end of the final.

Lowry averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and continued to lead by opening chances to his teammates with an average of seven assists after breaking the same thumb for two weeks in the Raptors defense season. During his absence, he watched from the bank how a rotation formation in Toronto deepened as it became stranger. Again, there was a cast of different pieces, no clear leader, but the team was excellent. There was a persistent, hard fought and energetic quality in the game when the team was in a strange situation as the winner and runaway.

The momentum has slowed since Lowry returned. When asked about the loss for Leonard and the Clippers whether he could regain his rhythm, Lowry was adamant: "No, no. I had two good games and the rest was shit to be honest." He stopped too the same considerations as his coach and teammates and said, "When I get back to where I was at the start of the season, it will be great."

So much of the way Lowry worked was related to a narrative. Whether it was a friendship or a superstar that briefly got into orbit, within these stories he could get to work and adjust expectations of what it could mean to win and be considered competitive. He played against them and used them as compensation or fuel. Now that it's without, the jerk seems inevitable. Just as the Clippers can't know what Leonard will mean to them, the Raptors still can't see all the aftershocks he's going to bring as they continue to deconstruct in many ways. It is tedious and slow to get the facade out of the team's bones, and there are no better hands to fall into than the one that has carried the parts over and over again.

Getty Image

Since Lowry is somehow winning a counterpart while still leading, he's been doing this for a few seasons now. The current shocks and energy shifts in Toronto have a lot of time to do with the lack of a clear decision maker in Lowry's absence. Here the defense is forgotten, the ball movement becomes irregular, the rhythm goes out and the shooting jumps. Lowry has a knack for controlling the clock, taking time between his hands in the shape of a basketball, and driving. He was a pacemaker for Toronto and has also brought the team back during the season from a flatline where DNR orders were placed in the front office order.

And now that the key characters come out indefinitely in a short, already injured season, Lowry has to connect and support a troubled team with more than just a lack of energy to worry about. But Lowry's growth as a leader is as cerebral as his gameplay. In the weight redistribution he experienced through the departure of DeRozan and Leonard, Lowry learned what it means to adjust in real time, to use his experience for long-term team development, and to know when it happens at other times, like now is just time to exercise. In many ways, he has never been better prepared for such an unfortunate series of injuries, and the Raptors couldn't hope for a better emergency worker.

As Toronto's core moves to Siakam, VanVleet, Powell and OG Anunoby, Lowry has the opportunity to move the team to a new location by formalizing their next leaders. If he can evade the narrative of what a leader should look like and step back instead to encourage the next person, his team identity could become an heir. None of Toronto's former franchise leaders, favorites, or stars has ever stayed that long, and none has been in a position to set a viable road map for the future.

Lowry's rope, be it back to his team or to himself, has always been basketball. Perhaps too simplistic, but everything else – his attitude and ongoing commentary on it, his longevity in the league, his talent – is the result of Lowry not being brought up to par. When he talked about what went wrong in his game and how he wanted to fix it, the answer was without rhetoric and completely palpable: "Incorporate me and try to find out." That's how you let Lowry lead.