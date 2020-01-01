Kyle Connors hat-trick lifts jets over Avs 7-4 – Winnipeg

Loading...

By Michael Kelly The Associated Press

Published on December 31, 2019 at 11:12 p.m.

Updated December 31, 2019 at 11:13 p.m.

DENVER – Kyle Connor scored three goals for his first hat-trick in the regular season and led the Winnipeg Jets 7-4 over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Blake Wheeler scored twice and Mark Sheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal for Winnipeg. Scheifele had three templates and Ehlers two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Connor's second goal broke a 3-all draw and came just seven seconds after Winnipeg's only power play of the game. He got his 20th of the season and his hat trick when he covered a backhander at 16:31 of the third.

Connor's only other hat trick came into the playoffs last spring.

Wheeler has 19 goals and 50 points in 36 career games against Colorado. Scheifele has 27 points in 26 games.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche. Colorado is 1-4-1 in its last six games despite shooting the 43-26 Jets. Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 of the 24 shots he was facing.

Wheeler's first goal after 6:25 was 1-0 and MacKinnon scored after 9:43.

Connor threw his own rebound over Grubauer in the middle of the second and MacKinnon's on-timer at 13:47 made it 2-2. Winnipeg took the lead with 3-2 when Scheifele defeated Grubauer with one blow.

The Avalanche did it again when Landeskog scored his tenth goal of the season at Powerplay with 7:15 in the third season.

NOTES: Sam Girard and Erik Johnson each had two templates for Colorado. … Since moving to Winnipeg in 2011, the jets have been 5: 3 on New Year's Eve. The Avalanche has been 4-3-2 on December 31 since moving to Colorado in 1995.… Avalanche D Cale Makar is the team's last candidate to be part of the Central Division team in the All-Star game. Voting starts on Wednesday and runs until January 10th.

NEXT

Jets: Hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening.

Avalanche: entertainment of the St. Louis Blues on Thursday evening.

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press

