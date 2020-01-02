Kwon Alexander practices, Dee Ford does not – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Linebacker Kwon Alexander made his practice back to the 49ers defense today, but, in a more pressing matter, defensive end Dee Ford did not.

Alexander, from a pectoral break on October 31, remains a remote possibility to prepare for a playoff game until at least the NFC Championship Game on January 19, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. The 49ers (13-3) must first advance beyond their game of the divisional round of January 11.

# 49ers starting the wild card practice:

• LB Kwon Alexander practicing for the first time since the pectoral break on October 31

• No signs of DE Dee Ford, QB CJ Beathard

• SS Jaquiski Tartt in a contactless shirt, just like Kwon pic.twitter.com/dqftWnkBJk

– 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) January 2, 2020

The state of Ford is an increasingly deep mystery. The edge runner has lost most of the last two months with a hamstring strain, and he was not seen rehabilitating himself in the practice field during access to the 30-minute media on Thursday.

Without Ford, the 49ers' passing race has had trouble accumulating catches and closing games, and their options for running out of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead are Solomon Thomas and Anthony Zetter.

As for Alexander, he has advanced so much in his attempt to return that the 49ers received him on Thursday in a blue shirt without contact. He lined up with lead tackler Fred Warner for tandem warmer warming.

Alexander, acquired in free agency, produced key conclusions (interception in Cincinnati, forced fumble in Washington) before being injured in the Halloween victory in Arizona.

When opening Alexander's three-week evaluation window on Thursday, the 49ers must decide on their place on the list before leaving on a possible trip on January 26 to Miami for the Super Bowl, if they advance so much.

Dre Greenlaw, Alexander's replacement in the initial lineup of the weak side linebacker, heroically saved Sunday's 26-21 night victory in Seattle with a goal line tackle in the final seconds. If Alexander gets authorization and becomes the second and last 49ers candidate to leave the injured reserve, the 49ers would probably use a combination of Greenlaw and Alexander with Warner, pushing rookie Azeez Al-Shaair to the bank.

TRACK TARTT

Strong security Jaquiski Tartt practiced with a contactless shirt, as he did last week, in what is set as a return to the playoffs of his rib fracture on December 1. Marcell Harris has started the last four games with great security and possibly had his best start the last game.

CHANGES OF LINE?

Ahkello Witherspoon lined up with Richard Sherman to lead the corner exercises and apparently is still the right cornerbacker, although that job is likely to be closely evaluated before reaching the playoffs. Witherspoon was sent to the bench before the final series of the 49ers defense in Seattle, replaced by Emmanuel Moseley.

Daniel Brunskill started the last two games with the right guard while Mike Person faced a persistent neck problem, and that could still be the case when he reached the playoffs.

Nose tackle Earl Mitchell returned to the 49ers practice field after a year of absence. Officially signed on Wednesday, Mitchell wears number 93; His former No. 90 now belongs to Kevin Givens, who made his NFL debut Sunday night in the 26-21 victory in Seattle.

PRACTICE CALENDAR

After a break on New Year's Day, the 49ers returned to the practice camp during an hour of training on Thursday, and a similar session is scheduled for Friday. They will practice from Tuesday to Thursday next week before their first playoff game, whether against the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks or the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers will not distribute an official participation report after practice until Tuesday. There will be no formal press conferences until then, although the media will have access to the changing rooms today and Friday.

GOULD & # 39; S THREE-PEAT

Kicker Robbie Gould, for the third consecutive month of December, won the NFC Special Team Player of the Month award. He has made his last 10 field goal attempts, including the winners of the game when time expired against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Gould's strongest month comes after eight failed field goal attempts, the highest of his career, plus a three-game break to heal a quadriceps injury. He is 23 of 31 in field goal attempts this season, 0 of 4 from at least 50 yards.

In Gould's 15-year career, this is his fifth appearance in the playoffs, and he has 8 of 8 in field goal attempts and 20 of 20 in point attempts after kicking in the postseason for the Chicago Bears (2005, & # 39; 06, & # 39; 10) and New York Giants (2016). He made his only field goal attempt (44 yards) to limit the 2006 Bears score in his Super Bowl defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, home of this season's Super Bowl on February 2.

NEW STADIUM DECORATION

Under their first NFC West title since 2012, the 49ers have an addition to their tent at the Levi’s Stadium: "Congratulations WESTERN NFC CHAMPIONS 2019"