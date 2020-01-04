Kruse, Nabbout the key as Victory faces the Jets without Toivonen

Loading...

Kurz must now find a solution to a major problem: how to approach the Jets without his best striker, Ola Toivonen.

The tall Swede has scored seven goals so far this campaign, more than half of Victory's total of 11, so it is imperative that players like Robbie Kruse, now in shape and shoot after being absent due to injury, and Andrew Nabbout took over in the absence of Toivonen.

Robbie Kruse will be essential to Melbourne's win in the absence of Ola Toivonen.Credit: Getty Images

It is likely that Nabbout will be moved to the center to lead the line in the absence of Toivonen, with Kruse and Elvis Kamsoba deployed on the flanks, the pair swapping wings if necessary.

Nabbout often played widely when Toivonen was part of the team, but he proved that he could function as a center-forward during the World Cup when Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk used as a lone attacker.

Kruse was in good shape as he slowly entered the groove after recovering from an injury. Skilled and creative, the former Bundesliga player is able to create opportunities for his teammates and score when he has the opportunity.

The victory is at rest, allowing them 13 days between their last game (against City) and this meeting with the Jets.

"It wasn't too bad for the boys to recharge the batteries during Christmas. We trained during the days and during the sessions, they looked good," said Kurz.

He knows that winning City won't count much unless his players repeat this effort and commitment, but he was grateful for the renewed confidence he had brought.

"We have to be consistent in our game in what we want to do. The last game was a good win, but we have to perform at another level.

"Every victory gives confidence. You can train as well as you can, but a victory in a crucial match is welcome for development.

"Again, I think the performance has been an improvement, but we have to be consistent. We have enough experienced players on the field and they have to show their best side, and we have to deliver every game that way and I'm confident we will get the points. "

The club criticized the imports, but Kurz points out that many arrived late in the preseason, some (like Tim Hoogland) were injured and needed time to adjust.

With the January window opening, Victory might spot new faces, but Kurz says that "at the moment we are happy with the team we have. We have a team with good players who came back after long injuries. "

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

