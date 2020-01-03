Kris Letang's overtime penalty kills Penguins against Sharks

Loading...

Kris Letang He blew the game.

It also tends to generate much more good than bad on a given night.

Both things can be true, irritating enough, and it has been part of Letang's overall experience since the first time he tied the skates in the Igloo. He is high risk, high reward, erratically capable of an erratic elite rank to … I don't know, however, anyone would mind characterizing this:

That's extra time for penguins 3-2 defeat against the Sharks this Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, a result claimed in Brent burns& # 39; Explosion of power play shortly after the previous Letang penalty.

And yes, that is a blatant dive Logan Couture. The moment he feels Letang's stick against his left shin, he milks it for all that is worth. Throw both skates behind him. He even looks to his left, while still sliding forward on all fours, no less, to check the referee. Furman south His arm was raised.

But that's not relevant, right?

No Because Letang had nothing to do, put that stick against that shin.

As the second previous angle illustrates, the disc was far ahead of Couture, and Couture, being a shot to the left, did not have to play, even if he had won the race. I couldn't go back inside going so hard and so deep in the area and, even if I had somehow done it, Tristan Jarry He has a hard time pushing him away.

Ah, hey, too: Letang is shoulder to shoulder with the boy.

There is no game for Couture. There is no reason for Letang to try to stop him in any way, much less illegally.

Then why?

The correct and unique answer, as always: Who knows?

The Penguins' locker room was open to the media five minutes after the final horn, faster than the norm, and even then, Letang left there before we had the opportunity to enter. And it's not as if any of the remaining players were in a position to explain it.

Not so much would have been next. Letang had almost expressed himself on the ice barking at Furman, as he was captured in the photo on this column by our Matt Sunday, and continued doing it all the way to the box. Given a broad precedent, more of that is all that Letang would have offered if he had stayed in his post. He is as honest as anyone who has covered, often brutally, but honestly does not see the same occasional flaws in his game as others. He wouldn't have done it after this either.

Actually, I would have seen as much wrong with the overtime penalty as I would have done with this increase advised against in the first period to give the Sharks a two against one:

That, my friends, is a blow with one hand on a load Evander Kane, one of the most powerful skaters in the game with the ability to match. Then, when Kane elegant breaks Letang's disk for the eventual two-to-one feed for Timo Meier, only Jarry freed him from an additional previous shame.

There was more harm. And, again, there was something good. There is always something good, usually enough to more than compensate for the bad. Because Letang led all players with 25:10 of ice time, he was on the ice with 18 goal opportunities for the Penguins against eight for the Sharks, including an 8-2 lead in high-risk goal opportunities .

For the entire season, Letang's five-to-five Corsi For percentage, the most intricate and reliable measure of a player's 200-foot performance, is 56.37, the fifth best among all NHL defenders.

Why the crises?

Why in seemingly rotten times?

If I were so smart, I would be behind the bank instead of Mike Sullivan. And I don't think it's so smart.

