Kofi Kingston described the continued impact of his title reign

Since Kofi Kingston lost the WWE championship against Brock Lesnar in an absurdly fast match and immediately returned to the tag team scene without a break, it has been difficult for many people to see the positive in his six-month tenure at the top. However, Kofi is not one of these people. He has done his best to transform not only the loss, but also the lack of obvious anger about this loss into a story of positivity in New Day fashion.

During a recent appearance on the CBS Sports State of Combat podcast, Kofi went a little deeper and talked about what his championship rule means for other colored people who watch and participate in pro wrestling no matter how it ended. (Transcript from 411Mania

So I always said it's one thing to say that anything is theoretically possible, right? If it didn't happen. But it's another thing to say that anything is possible because it actually happened, you know? The fact that I was able to win the WWE championship and only the social media posts was confirmation enough to know how important this moment was for people with color, and of course for everyone who was in this situation, especially for people with color because it hadn't really happened before. You didn't really give birth to someone in Africa who was a main title holder, you know, the fact that I was able to do that and provided that motivation, and even people always came up to me and they're still talking about it. So yes, I definitely felt the influence was true and that was always the point. I always wanted to inspire people to go out and do positive things. And if you could feel a tenth of the good mood that I feel as a WWE superstar, as a person, as a person who has reached for their dreams and made this dream come true, then you are so happy with your own life because I want that people feel that.

And even if you have to stay tuned and it looks bleak and you don't think you can do it or it has never been done before, there is still a way. The only way is to keep pushing yourself. So yes, even though the title government ended, the impact that was felt was not – I feel that nobody can ever take it away. And from a creative point of view, I think that people – hopefully there is a bit of light in the way storylines can be written because that was not the intention. If (Mustafa) Ali isn't hurt, we don't have this conversation. Period. With an empty head. It doesn't happen, you know? The fact that – I'm just creative that Vince (McMahon) and the company decided to do what people wanted because there were many times that people wanted to go in a direction that was clearly behind With the voices there, we decided to go in a different direction. But to see what impact this story had on real life, I think people who have the "pen" will recognize this and hopefully cause them to write some compelling storylines that reflect the feeling of passion and things really capture that nature.

Although he repeated the usual what it means to remain positive after his loss to Lesnar, the words above give a much broader overview of what happened and why he generally agrees.

Kofi was also asked on which day the new contracts would not be negotiated individually but as a group:

Well, that has always been the philosophy of the group, and as far as the search for the No. 1 is concerned, it was the mentality of many different groups or factions, and so you can see how they fall apart. But it is clear to us how strong we are. The bond we have is special. We are not like the other factions you have out there, and it was important for all of us to be paid and paid well and to do so as a group, because that's the only way we want to do it. This is not to say that we cannot make different singles or King of the Ring. Woods is one of his dreams of being king of the ring. In order for him to pursue this further, we do not have to separate to do that. We can all take care of each other. You know what I mean? There is a lot to eat and we can all eat and eat well. So let's do that, you know what I mean? You are stronger in a group than you are alone. I never understood how you wish to take care of yourself. That worked for us.

Kofi has also recently admitted that this new extension of the five-year contract could be possible until his last because he likes the idea of ​​retiring and spending more time with his family, but it sounds like it will he would like to stay with us As long as the New Day is together, they are stronger as a group and there is still a lot to do.

