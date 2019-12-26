Loading...

But De Kock fought the initiative away from England with a round that combined early aggression, as he sought to impose himself on the bowlers, with more circumspection.

"We have tried to make sure we maintain our intention, to continue to move on and not to be congested," De Kock told reporters.

Kock's Quinton shot saved South Africa the first day against England.

"When England are in the lead, it is very difficult to score points against them."

He hit his 50 out of 45 balls with a few fierce hits before digging to try to tire the bowlers of England on a hot day.

Loading

De Kock fell terribly short of a sixth century of testing as he passed wicket swap Curran to wicket keeper Jos Buttler for 95 of 128 balls.

De Kock was featured in an 87-point sixth window stand with Dwaine Pretorius, a 30-year-old beginner, who scored 33 and 47 points for the seventh gate with Vernon Philander, who was only 28 years old.

Curran led the way for bowlers in England, who had to do without Ben Stokes, who were forced to leave the field by dehydration, although he returned to the field for the last hour.

Anderson's first ball, 37, in test cricket for five months, after limping from the Ashes streak with a calf injury, was a warm-up on the side of his leg. 39; Elgar tried to leaf through and skirted Buttler.

Loading

It was not the start that South Africa, under a new coaching regime after an administrative crisis, was looking against an English team that had battled an influenza virus in its camp since arriving there almost two weeks ago.

But Zubayr Hamza, in his third test, increased his chances of securing # 3 regular place with 39 before being caught by Stokes off Broad.

"We would have liked to get them out but if we can keep them under 300, we are confident we can keep going and beat big," said Curran.

Reuters

Most seen in sport

Loading