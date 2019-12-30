Kobe Bryant Trash spoke Luka Doncic in Slovenian during Lakers-Mavs

Loading...

Luka Doncic's Sunday evening did not go as planned. The Dallas Mavericks superstar fought against the defense of the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 19 points in the 5-17 win with seven assists in the Mavs' 108:95 defeat. However, if there was good news, Doncic received a surprise from one of the best players who ever wore purple and gold.

At one point during the game, Doncic was ready to pull the ball off the sidelines. He turned and saw Kobe Bryant, which caused him to shake hands with the future Hall of Fame candidate.

Carefree trash-talk from a former player on the sidelines is not a new one, but Bryant has failed to surprise Doncic with his joke. According to Doncic, Bryant not only insulted him a little – he did so in Doncic's native language, Slovenian.

Mavericks & # 39; Luka Doncic meeting Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: "He spoke Slovenian. He spoke my language. I was really surprised. "Pic.twitter.com/IE9sLtZ2TZ

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Bryant speaks other languages ​​pretty well – he speaks fluent Italian because he spent some time in Italy as a child and has shown in the past that he knows Spanish – to be able to at least have a conversation in Slovenian is not the most unusual idea of World. Obviously, Bryant has just learned a sentence or two and intends to finish this to measure himself against Doncic, but it is much funnier to imagine that he decided to be fluent in the language, to communicate with former teammate Sasha Vujacic in a way that no opponent could understand, so I'm dealing with it.

